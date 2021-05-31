Aguero hoping for Messi partnership after signing for Barca

Former Manchester City's player, Argentine forward Sergio Aguero (right) arrives with FC Barcelona president Joan Laporta to hold a photo session on the pitch of the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona during his official presentation as new player of FC Barcelona on May 31, 2021. 
LLUIS GENE

Photo credit: Lluis Gene | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • His move to Barcelona had been long in the offing, with Guardiola saying a week ago that he was close to a deal with the Catalan giants.
  • He will participate in this year's Copa America, which on Monday was moved from Colombia and his home country Argentina to Brazil.

