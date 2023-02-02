Mathare United sack Coach Omondi

Former Football Kenya Federation Premier League champions Mathare United have parted ways with head coach Boniface Omondi on mutual consent.

Omondi has left the club a day after the bottom-placed side lost 5-0 to Kenya Police at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Goalkeepers coach Samuel Koko takes over on temporary basis as the 2008 champions look for another coach.

"Mathare United can confirm that Boniface Omondi has left his role as head coach on mutual consent. The decision was arrived at on Thursday following a lengthy meeting between him and the club’s hierarchy," read a statement from the club.

"Current goalkeeper coach Samuel Koko will assume first-team coaching duties as the club embarks on finding a suitable replacement. Everyone at the club would like to thank Coach Omondi for his service during a very difficult three months," added the statement.

Omondi joined the team at the start of the season and led his side to only one win. The Slum Boys' only victory was on January 25 when they beat Bidco United 3-1.

Mathare United lie bottom of the FKF-PL standings with a paltry four points from 10 matches.