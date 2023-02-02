FKF Cup: Holders Gor draw Kibera Soccer in Round 32

The Round 23 draw for this season's Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Cup was held Thursday at Kenya Institute of Special Education in Nairobi.

Big guns have landed opponents from lower leagues in Round 32 stage of the 2023 competition which is scheduled to start next weekend.

The knock-out competition, which is the qualifier for the Caf Confederation Cup, returns after one-year hiatus due to lack of a sponsor.

Former Harambee Stars players Stephen Ochola and Edward Karanja conducted the draw for the cup competition which will be without a title sponsor for the second consecutive season.

Only 11 FKF-Premier League teams have registered for this year’s event, with defending champions Gor Mahia drawn against Division One side Kibera Soccer FC. Kibera will be the home team in the clash.

AFC Leopards will visit Zetech Titans (Division One), while Tusker will be away to Berlin FC (Garissa County Club).

KCB will be away to Michael Olunga's Mofa FC (Division One), Sofapaka will visit Karatina Homeboyz (county league) while Kenya Police, Ulinzi Stars, and Kakamega Homeboyz will travel away to Scarlets FC (Nairobi Club), Kajiado FC (National Super League) and Shalimar FC (Naivasha County Club) respectively.

The final will be held on June 24.

FKF Secretary General Barry Otieno said they have a June 30 deadline to forward to CAF the name of Kenya’s representative in the continental showpiece.

Otieno added that while they have until now not succeeded in securing a sponsor for the competition, but they are still chasing for one.

He said they hopeful of landing a broadcast partner, which will see the competition’s program change in line with the broadcast time.

“It is a unique season because it is short but also without a sponsor. That is why we decided to start the competition at the Round 32 stage,” said Otieno.

“We have been engaging a couple of corporates but for now, there is still nothing concrete. Hopefully if something comes up, we will let you know.”

Gaming firm Betway sponsored the 2021 edition which was won by Gor.

In the tough final played at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi, Gor beat their arch-rivals AFC Leopards 4-1 on post-match penalties after a barren draw in normal time.

K’Ogalo pocketed Sh2 million for the win while runners-up Leopards received Sh1 million. Bidco United got Sh750,000 for finishing third.

Full draw

Rainbow FC v Migori Youth

Berlin v Tusker

Mofa v KCB

Lions v Bidco United

Karatina Homeboyz v Sofapaka

Nyota v Darajani Gogo

Scarlet v Kenya Police

Kajiado v Ulinzi Stars

Shalimar v Kakmega Homeboyz

Kibera Soccer v Gor Mahia

Marula v Kariobangi Sharks

Equity v Mara Sugar

Luanda Villa v Murang’a Seal

Zetech Titans v AFC Leopards

Administration Police v Bandari FC