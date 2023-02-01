FKF-PL: Leopards down Bullets, Police run riot at Kasarani

Twelve time champions AFC Leopards Wednesday downed struggling Vihiga Bullets 1-0 in a rescheduled Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) match at Nyayo National Stadium.

At Moi International Sports Center Kasarani, winger Cliftone Miheso bagged a brace as Kenya Police thumped 10-man Mathare United 5-0.

In another game of the day, FC Talanta ended their four-match winless streak by edging out Wazito 3-0 at Muhoroni Stadium in Kisumu.

Fresh from their 0-0 draw against Gor Mahia in the 'Mashemeji derby'. Leopards dominated the Bullets' tie and bagged the first goal via midfielder Maxwel Otieno.

AFC Leopards' Cliff Nyakeya (right) is tackled by Vihiga Bullets' Enock Masinza during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Nyayo Stadium on February 1, 2023. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

After some good footwork on the right flank in the fifth minute, pacy winger Cliff Nyakeya crossed for Otieno who tapped the ball home past Bullets custodian Edgar Epimayo.

Leopards are now unbeaten in the last five matches. Their last loss was against Wazito on January 14.

"We played well though there were some elements of fatigue because we used almost the same squad we fielded against Gor Mahia. This win motivates us as we face Nzoia Sugar over the weekend," said Leopards coach Patrick Aussems.

The win moved Ingwe to seventh on 21 matches from 13 matches, while Bullets are 17th on four points from 10 games.

At Kasarani, Miheso put the law enforcers ahead in the 12th minute with ferocious shot at the edge of the box.

Kenya Police's Clifton Miheso (left) celebrates his goal with Francis Kahata during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match against Mathare United at Moi International Sports, Centre, Kasarani on February 1, 2023. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

He bagged the second after capitalising on a loose ball to shoot past a crowded Mathare United defence two minutes to the breather.

Miheso continued to terrorise the "Slum Boys" defence and in the 52nd minute picked out Elvis Rupia to score the third goal.

Mathare United midfielder Lennox Ogutu was red-carded in the 58th minute for a second foul on Rupia forcing Mathare to play with 10 players.

Kenyan international Duke Abuya curved a powerful shot past Brain Olang'o to make it 4-0 in the 63rd minute.

Second half substitute Clinton Kinanga scored Kenya Police's fifth goal from a thunder bolt shot inside the box.

The victory propelled Kenya Police to fifth on 21 point rom 12 matches. The law enforcers have a superior goal difference on AFC and Kakamega Homeboyz, who are eighth on the log with the same number of points.

Mathare remain bottom of the league.

"We did well today and the hard work we have been doing during training sessions is paying off. Though the boys sometimes are fatigued due to the intensity of matches, they have always pushed for a win," said Kenya Police coach Francis Baraza.

His opposite number Boniface Omondi said he is planning to sign massively during the upcoming transfer window.

"We lack the confidence to win matches and this has to change. I need to reinforce the team during the transfer window because the gap between us and the top 10 is not that huge. We still have a chance," said Omondi.

In Kisumu, striker Alvin Ochieng' scored a screamer in the 25th minute to give FC Talanta the lead.

Striker Brian Yakhama and Mathew Rodgers were also on target for FC Talanta.

Yakhama has now netted eight goals, two shy of top scorer Benson Omala of Gor Mahia.

FC Talanta, under the tutelage of coach Ken Kenyatta, are 15th on 12 points from 12 matches.