Mathare United duo suspended over match-fixing claims

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) has launched investigations on Mathare United's Lennox Ogutu and Alphonce Ndonye over match-fixing allegations.

FKF has since suspended two players from taking part in any football activity in the country until the matter is concluded.

Ogutu is a defender, while Ndonye is a midfielder.

“FKF wishes to inform your good office that it has opened investigations into the allegations touching on both players and requests you furnish the FKF Integrity Department with the official contact details inclusive of known email addresses and telephone numbers of Mr Ogutu and Mr Ndonye,” read part of the statement signed by Michael Kamure, the Head of FKF Integrity Department.

“Meanwhile in an effort to protect the integrity of the game during this investigation period, we wish to inform you that we have regrettably suspended both Mr Ogutu and Mr Ndonye from all football related activities until the matter is concluded.”

Mathare's Chief Executive Officer Jectone Obure told Nation Sport that they suspended the two players on Monday evening after their internal investigations revealed that they might have been involved in the vice.

The club then reported them to FKF for further investigation.

"Some of the results that we have been getting are shocking. If you look at some of the goals we have been conceding, they were fishy so we decided to launch our own investigations and on Monday evening, we suspended the two players and reported the matter to FKF," said Obure.

"As a team, integrity is very key to us. Our players even signed forms vowing not to take part in the vice so we will never tolerate it. We don't mind if we remain with even 10 players or get relegated as long as they are players who uphold integrity."

After 11 matches in the FKF-PL, Mathare have just one victory to their name.

They have drawn one and lost 11, leaving them bottom in the 18-team league with four points only.

FKF had on January 13 suspended 15 players including Tusker defender Isaac Kipyegon, former Tusker and Nairobi City Stars midfielder Mike Madoya and former AFC Leopards striker Du Monde Selenga Mangili who is now the head coach of Kericho FC over the same allegations.

The rest are ex-Gor Mahia goalkeeper trainer Willis Ochieng’ who is currently with Zetech University and Zoo players; Hamidu Kwizera Lucas, custodian Vincent Misikhu, John Ligare, Geoffrey Gichana, Daniel Kiptoo and Brian Lumumba.

Sammy Sindani, Akiya Munyasa and William Odunga, who ply their trade with National Super League side Silibwet Leons were also suspended.

Ex-Vihiga United player Dennis Monda and Domnic Ouma of Kericho Rovers were also in the list.