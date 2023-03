Three match fixing suspects, who were arrested in Roysambu, Nairobi on Friday night, were Monday released on a bond of Sh300,000 with two sureties of a similar amount.

The trio- Russian national Akhiad Kubiev, Ugandan Bernard Nabende and Kenyan Martin Munga Mutua denied the charges of cheating contrary to Section 315 of the Penal Code when they appeared before Principal Magistrate Eric Mûtûnga at Makadara Law Courts on Monday.