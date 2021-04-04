City ace salutes team's title focus

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero (right) runs with the ball as Manchester City's Belgian midfielder Kevin De Bruyne follows behind during their English Premier League match against Leicester City at King Power Stadium in Leicester, central England on April 3, 2021.

Photo credit: Tim Keeton | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Pep Guardiola's side beat Leicester 2-0 on Saturday and need just three wins from their final seven games to secure a third title in four seasons
  • City's 15th successive away win in all competitions was especially impressive as it came against in-form Leicester and with many of Guardiola's players just back from a draining international period
  • De Bruyne, in action for Belgium during the World Cup qualifiers, was delighted with the way his quadruple-chasing team quickly got their focus back on the title

London

