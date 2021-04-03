Diogo Jota at the double as Liverpool hammer Arsenal to close in on top four

Liverpool's Portuguese striker Diogo Jota (centre) celebrates scoring his team's first goal during their English Premier League match against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium in London on April 3, 2021.

Photo credit: Adam Davy | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Liverpool took full advantage of Chelsea's shock collapse to close within two points of the top four with a 3-0 win at Arsenal.
  • City are 17 points clear of second-placed Manchester United after a remarkable 15th successive away win in all competitions.

London

