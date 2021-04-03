Five-star Albion thump Chelsea to end Tuchel's unbeaten start

West Bromwich Albion's Senegalese striker Mbaye Diagne celebrates scoring his team's fourth goal during their English Premier League match against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in London on April 3, 2021.

Photo credit: John Walton | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Tuchel had overseen a 14-match unbeaten run in all competitions since replacing the sacked Frank Lampard in January.
  • Christian Pulisic put Chelsea ahead early in the first half, only for Brazil defender Thiago to get his marching orders moments later for a second booking.

London

