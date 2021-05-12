Man Utd's fixture pile-up a 'crime', says Liverpool boss Klopp

Liverpool's German manager Jurgen Klopp reacts

Liverpool's German manager Jurgen Klopp reacts during their Uefa Champions League first leg quarter-final match against Real Madrid at the Alfredo di Stefano stadium in Valdebebas in the outskirts of Madrid on April 6, 2021.

Photo credit: Gabriel Bouys | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made 10 changes ahead of his side's 2-1 home defeat by Leicester on Tuesday, which confirmed Manchester City as champions
  • But the result also gave Leicester, now in third, a nine-point advantage over deposed champions Liverpool, who are scrambling to qualify for next season's Champions League
  • Klopp's side, who have two games in hand over Leicester, are seven points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea, having played a game fewer

London

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. CS Amina releases protocols to guide resumption of sports

  2. Inter star Lukaku fined for birthday celebrations in hotel

  3. UK govt gives Premier League green light to roll over TV deal

  4. Malkia Strikers start Olympics training camp in Mombasa

  5. Uefa moves Champions League final from Istanbul

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.