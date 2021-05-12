Man Utd ace racing against time for Europa League final

Manchester United's English defender Harry Maguire reacts to going 3-1 down during their English FA Cup quarter-final match against Leicester City at King Power Stadium in Leicester, central England on March 21, 2021.

Photo credit: Oli Scarff | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Solskjaer said the central defender was unlikely to play in any of United's three remaining league games after suffering ligament damage in Sunday's win against Aston Villa
  • The final is being held in the Polish city of Gdansk on May 26, with United, already guaranteed to finish in the top four of the Premier League, looking for their first silverware since 2017
  • Solskjaer reassured England manager Gareth Southgate that he would not rush Maguire back too early, with the delayed Euro 2020 tournament starting next month

London

