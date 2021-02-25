Man City cruise to brink of Champions League last eight

Manchester City's Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus (hidden) celebrates scoring his goal with his team-mates during their UEFA Champions League, last 16, 1st-leg match against Borussia Moenchengladbach at the Puskas Arena in Budapest on February 24, 2021.

Photo credit: Ferenc Isiza | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Gladbach, who managed just one shot on target throughout the game, an effort by substitute Hannes Wolf saved by Ederson in the last moments, now face a formidable task to turn around the tie in the return leg scheduled for March 16 in Manchester. 
  • "We deservedly lost today against a very strong team, you don't get many chances against such an opponent, we simply couldn't attack more," said Rose
  • "It would have been good to score at the end to be in a better position."

Budapest

