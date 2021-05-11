Man City crowned Premier League champions after United loss

Manchester City fans, Ian Leonard and his son Jack celebrate winning the Premier League title

Manchester City fans, Ian Leonard and his son Jack celebrate winning the Premier League title outside the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, on May 11, 2021, after their closest challengers for the title Manchester United, lost to Leicester City this evening.

Photo credit: Paul Ellis | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Pep Guardiola's side are 10 points clear of second-placed United and have wrapped up the title with three games to spare
  • City, top-flight champions for the seventh time, have aready won the League Cup this season and can secure a treble if they beat Chelsea in the Champions League final on May 29
  • Caglar Soyuncu's towering header in the 66th minute ensured City could pop the champagne corks for a title party that has seemed inevitable for months

London

