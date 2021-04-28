Mahrez grabs winner as Man City come from behind to beat 10-man PSG

Manchester City's Algerian midfielder Riyad Mahrez (3rd-R) celebrates after scoring a goal during their Uefa Champions League first leg semi-final match against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris on April 28, 2021.

Photo credit: Anne-Christine Poujoulat | AFP

By  AFP

  • Marquinhos' header gave PSG a deserved half-time lead, but Pep Guardiola's City dominated the second half and goals from Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez turned the game on its head.
  • Home midfielder Idrissa Gana Gueye was sent off late on, but PSG avoided conceding a third to keep their hopes alive ahead of next Tuesday's second leg in Manchester.

