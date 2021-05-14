Magelo to be buried in Kajiado

Former AFC Leopards chairman and Nairobi County Assembly Speaker Alex Ole Magelo.

  • Magelo, who rose through the ranks from a committee member in the 80s to become an assistant treasurer and finally chairman of the club, was also a member of the Kenya Leather Development Council.

Former AFC Leopards chairman Alex ole Magelo, 67, will be buried on Saturday at his home in Kipeto, Kajiado County.

