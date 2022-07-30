Liverpool sink Man City to win Community Shield

Liverpool's Egyptian midfielder Mohamed Salah (second right) celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's second goal from the spot during their English FA Community Shield match against Manchester City at the King Power Stadium in Leicester on July 30, 2022.

Photo credit: Nigel Roddis | AFP

By  AFP

Leicester, United Kingdom

Liverpool won the Community Shield for the first time since 2006 as Darwin Nunez came off the bench to score his first competitive goal for the Reds in a 3-1 win over Manchester City.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah were also on target for Jurgen Klopp's men as Erling Haaland's much-anticipated debut for City ended in defeat.

