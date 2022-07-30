Liverpool sink Man City to win Community Shield
- Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah were also on target for Jurgen Klopp's men as Erling Haaland's much-anticipated debut for City ended in defeat.
Leicester, United Kingdom
Liverpool won the Community Shield for the first time since 2006 as Darwin Nunez came off the bench to score his first competitive goal for the Reds in a 3-1 win over Manchester City.
