Drama as Liverpool keeper Alisson scores late winner

Liverpool golakeeper Alisson celebrates scoring

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker celebrates scoring his team's second goal with his teammates during their English Premier League match against West Bromwich Albion at The Hawthorns stadium in West Bromwich, England, on May 16, 2021.

Photo credit: Laurence Griffiths | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Liverpool moved to within a point of fourth-placed Chelsea and three behind Leicester with two league games left to play this season thanks to Alisson's late header
  • With Leicester and Chelsea still to face off in a repeat of the FA Cup final, won 1-0 by the Foxes on Saturday, victories over Burnley and Crystal Palace will take Liverpool into the top four
  • Tottenham Hotspur moved into sixth place, on goal difference from West Ham, after a 2-0 win at home to Wolves

London

