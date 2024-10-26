Bach, Keino launch mega sports complex in Eldoret

International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach and legendary athlete Kipchoge Keino on Friday launched the envisaged Kip Keino Sports Complex in Eldoret.

The complex will sit on 80 acres at Keino’s Kazi Mingi Farm and will include numerous sports facilities.

The highlights will be an indoor arena for basketball and volleyball, a football and rugby stadium, an athletics track, six football pitches, eight outdoor basketball courts, tennis courts, a 50-m swimming pool, and a 250-bed hostel.

The duo had earlier had a emotional reunion at Keino’s High Performance Training Centre (HPTC).

Bach, who is on a three-day official tour of Kenya, said he was excited to meet the athletics legend who is one of the pioneers of athletics in Kenya.

“It is really emotional for me to be back in the home of champions and being in the Olympics journey for 43 years has been a good show with the legend and that is why I felt at home when I saw him.

Bach said that the welcome he got from many Olympians at the airport made him feel surrounded by Kenyan glory in sport and acknowledged the country was the best athletics nation in Africa.

“We want to thank you for your leadership in sports because you have managed to grow the sport and I personally I feel honoured for the humanity you have done and I want to wish you well,” said Kipchoge.

Accompanying the IOC president in Eldoret were, National Olympics Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) President Paul Tergat, Secretary General Francis Mutuku and, Athletics Representative Humphrey Kayange among others.

Two-time Olympics marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge, three-time 1,500m Olympics champion Faith Kipyegon, Olympics double champion Beatrice Chebet, multiple 3,000m steeplechase World and Olympics champion Ezekiel Kemboi, former 800m world champion Janeth Jepkosgei and former 1,500m world champion Asbel Kiprop were some of the athletes who turned up to welcome Bach.

Meanwhile, President William Ruto said that Kenya is working with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) to support refugees to participate in sports.

The President pointed out that these efforts are harnessing the athletic talent and potential of refugees at Kakuma, Turkana County, and positioning the camp as a hub for Olympic talent.

Ruto said that when he met Bach and UNHCR Commissioner Filippo Grandi, who had made a courtesy call at State House Nairobi earlier in the day.

“We commit to work with your organisations in the development of sports infrastructure and provision of education and training programmes and facilities,” he said.

The President explored potential partnerships between the IOC and the Kenya Academy of Sports to further advance the development of sports so that Kenya’s sportsmen and women can fully reap the benefits of their talent and reach their potential.

Ruto pointed out that the Sports Fund has been aligned with Kenya’s development goals, including actively working to combat doping and ensure fair and clean competition.

Bach said Kenya has effectively established itself as a reputable sporting nation internationally, with commendable sports administration nationally.

He commended the government for fully supporting sports, adding that Kenya is one of the IOC members with a holistic sports programme.