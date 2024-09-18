Time ripe for an African to be president of World Athletics

In about seven months, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) will be electing a new president after incumbent Thomas Bach declared he would not be going for a third term.

Among those who have thrown their hats in the ring is World Athletics (WA) president Lord Seb Coe who has been at the helm of this global sports body for nine years.

With the Great Briton a frontrunner to become the next IOC boss, the elephant in the room is who succeeds him at WA.

From where I sit, none other fits Coe’s shoes than our very own, Lt. Gen. (Rtd) Jack Tuwei.

Here is a man who possesses all the qualities required to pick up from Lord Coe and take global athletics to the next level. With a military background, Lt. Gen. (Rtd) Tuwei is a stickler for discipline, diligence and commitment to pursuing and implementing set goals.

Under his tenure as Athletics Kenya (AK) president, we have witnessed tremendous growth in our sport, including the country’s burgeoning reputation as a tourism destination by hosting major competitions, such as the 2017 World Under-18 Championships, 2021 World Under-20 Championships, the annual World Continental Tour Gold (Kip Keino Classic) and the World Cross Country Tour (Sirikwa Classic).

With sports increasingly playing a role in environmental conservation – including climate change and global warming – Lt. Gen. (Rtd) Tuwei has been at the forefront of advocating for sustainable strategies in sports activities.

We have seen the installation of air quality sensors across various stadia not only in Kenya but also in Africa. This ensures that there is data on the effect of sports activities on air quality in and around stadia as well as in local communities.

Lt. Gen. (Rtd) Tuwei commands respect across the continent – as well as worldwide – in the way he has contributed to the growth of African athletics in addition to the improvement of athletes’ welfare.

Locally, we have seen his unwavering campaign against vices affecting athletes, including doping, gender-based violence (GBV), financial literacy and retirement challenges.

Indeed, he is a father figure who has always been quick to respond to athletes’ concerns and develop athlete-centric solutions to the same.

It is in light of these qualities that he was elected as one of WA’s vice presidents last year. An African presidency is ripe as it will portend a new age of athletics not only for the continent but also for the world.