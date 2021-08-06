Messi considering other offers, says Barcelona president

Barcelona's Argentine forward Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring

Barcelona's Argentine forward Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring a goal during their Uefa Champions League round of 16 second leg match against Napoli at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on August 8, 2020.


Photo credit: Lluis Gene | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Laporta said in a press conference he was not prepared "to put the club at risk" by renewing Messi's contract, with Barca facing huge financial problems ahead of the start of La Liga
  • Messi reached an agreement with Barcelona to sign a reported five-year contract but with the trade-off that he would earn 50 per cent less per year


Barcelona, Spain

