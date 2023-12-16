Lidonde Super Cup: AFC Leopards ready for title defence

AFC Leopards will leave nothing to chance when they travel to Kakamega to defend the Elijah Lidonde Memorial Super Cup, with the winner set to pocket Sh1 million.

Leopards team manager Bernard Mang’oli said: “Ingwe is ready to field a strong team in Kakamega and defend the title.”

Leopards won the inaugural tournament, beating Nzoia Sugar 8-7 on post-match penalties in July last year after both sides settled for a barren draw in regular time, while Vihiga Bullets edged Kakamega Homeboyz 5-4 to finish third.

Speaking to Nation Sport, Lidonde Memorial Foundation Secretary General Winna Shilavula said the four-team tournament in memory of departed Leopards legends will be bigger this year.

The annual championship will be played in a knockout format in Kakamega on December 23-24.

The tournament has received Sh5 million sponsorship from 22Bet, with the betting company’s Country General Manager, Joash Ajuoga, saying the firm takes pride in supporting grassroot football.

Ajuoga emphasised their commitment to empowering local talent and making a lasting positive impact through football.

“At 22Bet, we take pride in fostering the growth of grassroots football. The Elijah Lidonde Super Cup holds special place in our hearts as it exemplifies our commitment to social responsibility and community outreach. We believe in empowering local talent and creating lasting positive impact through the beautiful game," said Ajuoga.

The foundation patron, Alex Muteshi, said the winner will pocket Sh1 million, a trophy and medals, while the first runner-up, third and fourth-placed teams will get Sh500,000, Sh250,000 and Sh200,000, respectively.

“As we eagerly approach the kick-off, we are excited to unveil new innovative plans that will elevate the tournament experience. This year promises to be a celebration of skills, sportsmanship and community as we chart a course towards unparalleled excellence in the beautiful game,” he said.

Apart from Leopards, other FKF-PL teams featuring are Kakamega Homeboyz and Nzoia Sugar. National Super League side Mulembe United, formerly Vihiga United, has also confirmed participation.