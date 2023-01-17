FKF-PL: Leaders Tusker seek redemption against FC Talanta

League leaders Tusker face FC Talanta on Wednesday as the fight for top spot takes centre stage in the 10th round of Football Kenya Federation Premier League.

KCB and Nzoia Sugar, who are second and third, will be up against Nairobi City Stars and Wazito respectively.

Record champions Gor Mahia could go top with a huge win over Sofapaka if Tusker, KCB and Nzoia Sugar lose their matches.

In other matches, struggling AFC Leopards who are winless and have conceded six goals in the last two matches host bottom-placed Mathare United at Nyayo National Stadium.

On Thursday, Posta Rangers will host Kenya Police in a 1pm kick-off at the Kasarani Annex before Bidco United and Kakamega Homeboyz clash at the same venue from 3:15pm.

At Ruaraka Grounds, Tusker defenders will have to be at their best to stop FC Talanta's forward Brian Yakhama who has scored six goals and leads the top scorers chart.

Yakhama bagged a hat-trick as FC Talanta came from behind to beat Mathare United 3-2 last weekend.

The 22-year-old striker has been terrorising defenders even in the league matches where FC Talanta have been unlucky to win.

His other goals were a brace in 2-2 draw against Kariobangi Sharks on November 20 and a strike in the 4-2 loss to Kakamega Homeboyz on December 17 at Bukhungu Stadium.

While Tusker leads the FKF-PL log on 19 points, FC Talanta have blown hot and cold this season and are ranked 15th with seven points from as many matches.

If the head-to-head record between the two teams is anything to go by, then the game will be evenly contested.

In their maiden appearance in the topflight league last season, FC Talanta beat Tusker 2-1 in the first leg before losing by a solitary goal in the second leg.

"My team has been the biggest victim of poor officiating in all our matches this season including the ones we have won. I don't mind losing games fairly but the federation has a task of ensuring there is transparency in how our games are officiated," said Kenyatta.

"We can't be doing our best with the financial constraints facing us then again our opponents are favoured on the pitch. It is demoralising," added the experienced tactician.

Kenyatta is optimistic of a win against Tusker and has urged his players to give their all.

"We beat them last season and doing so again wouldn't be a surprise," he asserted.

As Nzoia Sugar face Wazito, one thing in the mind of 37-year-old coach Salim Babu is that they can open a two-point gap at the top if they win and both Tusker and KCB lose.

Even a draw for the brewers and the bankers will see the Bungoma-based side have one point advantage at the top.

After nine matches, Nzoia have amassed 18 points but have an inferior goal difference compared to KCB who have played the same number of games.

The sugar millers face Wazito, who have beaten Vihiga Bullets and AFC Leopards with a similar 2-1 score line in their last two matches.

The past four meetings give Wazito an edge over the sugar millers. Wazito have won thrice while Nzoia once.

For KCB, they face City Stars who picked their first win of the season last weekend and the game will surely be tough.

Last Saturday, Simba wa Nairobi beat Sofapaka 2-1 to put to an end to a string of poor results in the last eight matches.

A win of at least three goals for Gor Mahia against Sofapaka could see them go top if the top three teams lose their matches.

K'Ogalo head into the contest the better side having not lost to Batoto ba Mungu in the last four matches.

In fact, the last time the 2009 champions Sofapaka beat K'Ogalo was on February 8, 2020.

"Our matches against Gor are always explosive. Last season they snatched a draw by scoring in the 97th minute in Wundanyi but this time we are finishing them early in the game," said Sofapaka coach David Ouma.

AFC Leopards will look to end their winless run with victory over bottom-placed Mathare United. Last season, Ingwe won the second leg 3-1 but lost 1-0 in the first leg.

Fixtures (All matches kick off at 3pm unless stated)

Wednesday

Tusker v FC Talanta (Ruaraka)

Gor Mahia v Sofapaka (Kasarani)

Nzoia Sugar v Wazito (Sudi)

Ulinzi Stars v Bandari (Ulinzi Sports Complex)

Kariobangi Sharks v Vihiga Bullets (Kasarani Annex, 1pm)

Nairobi City Stars v KCB (Kasarani Annex, 3.15pm)

AFC Leopards v Mathare United (Nyayo)

Thursday

Posta Rangers v Kenya Police (Kasarani Annex 1pm)