Against all odds: Koderobara makes surprise wins to reach finals

Koderobara High School football team has had an incredible month. It started with them winning their first Migori County football title after beating Korwa Mixed Secondary School 1-0 in the final on June 18 at Isebania KRA grounds.

That victory sealed their place in the Nyanza Regional Secondary Schools Term Two Games in Kisii County, where they were not among the favourites. Agoro Sare Secondary School, the previous year's winners, Kisumu Day Secondary School and Ambira Boys High School were the pre-tournament favourites.

Indeed, in their opening game, Koderobara drew 0-0 with Ong'icha Secondary School and were tipped to finish bottom of the pool. However, they bounced back to beat the mighty Kisumu Day 2-1 in their second match, a victory that set them on the path to their first ever final.

Crowd trouble saw their final against fellow minnows Matutu PAG Secondary School postponed from last Saturday to Tuesday at Kisumu's Moi Stadium. Koderobara were not to be denied as they secured a 2-0 win to clinch their maiden regional title and seal their spot at the nationals from July 28 to August 7.

Speaking after the win, Koderobara football coach Moses Otieno said, “It is a journey that began a long time ago. We have been building the team over time. To be crowned Migori County championships was a hard task. After the qualification, we strategised and aimed to compete in the regionals not just as underdogs, but as champions.”

“The team has been built to be resilient over time and teamwork is our secret weapon," the coach added.

Midfielder Felix Casillas, captain Brian Odhiambo and striker Gerald Samson have been the inspiration for the team.

Tom Odhiambo, the secretary of the Nyanza Region Secondary Schools Sports Association, said the nationals would not be held in Kisii.

"We will announce the venue in the next two to three days. Nyanza has multiple potential venues and we will select the best," he said.

In Bomet County, there were no surprises as the favourites got off to a winning start on the opening day of the Rift Valley Games.

Kaplong Boys' High School defeated Kabianga High School 1-0 in an ill-tempered match at the Bomet IAAF Stadium with Brian Kiplangat scoring the only goal.

“This game was not easy, but I laud my players for their fighting spirit," said Kaplong Boys’ coach Kiplangat Bett.