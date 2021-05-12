Klopp wary of Liverpool summer spending spree

Liverpool's German manager Jurgen Klopp gestures from the touchline during their Uefa Champions League quarter final second leg match against Real Madrid at Anfield on April 14, 2021.

Photo credit: Paul Ellis | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The German boss believes it will be a relatively quiet transfer window despite speculation linking Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappe and Jadon Sancho with big-money moves.
  • Klopp said it was a "crime" to make United play three games in five days.

London, United Kingdom

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. CS Amina releases protocols to guide resumption of sports

  2. Inter star Lukaku fined for birthday celebrations in hotel

  3. UK govt gives Premier League green light to roll over TV deal

  4. Malkia Strikers start Olympics training camp in Mombasa

  5. Uefa moves Champions League final from Istanbul

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.