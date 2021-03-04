Kimani in, now Mbungo wants player reinforcement

Bandari FC head coach Andre Cassa Mbungo is keen on signing four new players with the blessings from club administration.

Mbungo said he will ask the club's officials to give him the opportunity to recruit in order to strengthen his squad ahead of the next season with the sole goal of winning the Kenyan league title.

Mbungo praised Bandari for having good leaders and good players but said the playing unit needed more feet having signed only one player recently.

“I am very confident that if we can reinforce the squad, we will be able to achieve our goal of winning the Premier League title in the coming one, two or three seasons,” said Mbungo during the official unveiling of his assistant coach Anthony Kimani at Mbaraki Sports Club on Thursday.

Kimani, who joins Bandari on a one-year contract after resigning from AFC Leopards, said he was happy with the way he was welcomed and that he felt at home because most of the members of the team knew him. He said he had worked with some of the players before.

He said he was looking forward to working with Bandari FC chief executive officer, Edward Oduor and technical director Twahir Muhiddin.

He also said he was happy to work with Mbungo. Kimani and the Rwandan tactician were together at Leopards.

“I learnt a lot from him when we were together at Leopards and I’m sure I’ll learn more from him here. I promise to work hard to the best of my knowledge and ability and contribute to the success of Bandari,” said Kimani.

Mbungo said they were preparing for their match against Nzoia Sugar that will be played at Mbaraki Sports Club on Saturday.

He expressed confidence of extending their winning streak.