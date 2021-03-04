Kimani in, now Mbungo wants player reinforcement

Bandari head coach Andre Cassa Mbungo (right) and Twahir Muhidin, Bandari technical director, during a press conference ahead of their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match against AFC Leopards on February 18, 2021.

Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

By  ABDULRAHMAN SHERIFF

What you need to know:

  • He joins Bandari on a one-year contract after resigning from AFC Leopards.
  • He also said he was happy to work with Mbungo.
  • Kimani and the Rwandan tactician were together at Leopards.

Bandari FC head coach Andre Cassa Mbungo is keen on signing four new players with the blessings from club administration.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.