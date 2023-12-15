Kibera visit Bunyore as Vihiga play Nakuru without Moraa

Kibera Soccer Ladies could move into the top three of the Football Kenya Federation Women Premier League (FKF-WPL) when they face Bunyore Starlets on Saturday at Mumboha Grounds, Vihiga County.

Kibera, who are fourth on the standings with 12 points like third-placed Kenya Police Bullets, travel to sixth-placed Bunyore eager to leapfrog Bullets, who play Zetech Sparks on Sunday.

Kibera will be seeking bounce back from their 2-1 loss to Zetech last weekend, while Bunyore will bank on their ever-vocal home crowd to overcome the visitors.

Bunyore lost 1-0 to Ulinzi in their previous match last weekend at the same venue.

Leaders Vihiga Queens will be seeking to go for the festive season with their unbeaten record still intact when they host struggling Nakuru City Queens at Moi Stadium on Sunday.

Vihiga, top on 20 points from eight matches, welcome ninth-placed Nakuru just before the league breaks for the festive season.

Vihiga will be encouraged by Nakuru's record at the back this season. The league leaders have scored 17 goals this season - the highest number in the league, while Nakuru have shipped in 14 goals in seven outings - an average of two goals conceded every match.

But Boniface Nyamunyamuh will have to do without influential forward Janet Moraa, who is away at Tanzania Women's Premier League side Yanga Princess FC for trials.

Moraa has scored five goals for Vihiga in six matches this season. Vihiga lead the table with 20 points after eight games and remain unbeaten with six wins and two draws.

Nyamunyamuh said Moraa's move came as a surprise.

"Moraa does not need to go through trials to be signed anywhere. It was shocking to learn she has been invited for trials by Yanga, but we wish her all the best and we hope that she will impress, and if she doesn't, she is always welcome back home. She still has a two-year contract with Vihiga," said Nyamunyamuh.

"Her absence will undoubtedly be felt, as she has been a key force for our team. Despite her departure, the team will strive to maintain the momentum and secure a positive result in her absence," added Nyamunyamuh.

Vihiga midfielder Tumaini Waliaula leads the scoring charts in the league with seven goals in seven matches.

Moraa, 26, was part of the Harambee Starlets team that was knocked out of the Women Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers (WAFCON) by The Mares of Botswana in the last round. Kenya lost 2-1 on aggregate.

If the deals goes through, Moraa will join Starlets defender Wincate Kaari, who joined the team last season.

Second-placed Ulinzi Starlets face Soccer Assassins at Ulinzi Sports Complex in Nairobi tomorrow.

Starlets will aim to continue keeping Vihiga in check at the top. Ulinzi beat Zetech 2-0 midweek with goals from Fasila Adhiambo and Syliya Rasoha.

Assassins are 10th on the log with four points, but they have played three less matches.

At Imani Stadium in Kiambu County, Zetech will host Kenya Police Bullets FC as Wadadia Women FC entertain Bungoma Queens FC at Mumias Sports Complex in Kakamega County.

Weekend Fixtures





Saturday

Bunyore Starlets FC v Kibera Soccer Ladies FC (Mumboha Grounds, Luanda, noon)

Sunday

Ulinzi Starlets v Soccer Assassins (Ulinzi Sports Complex, Nairobi 11am)

Vihiga Queens FC v Nakuru City Queens FC (Moi Stadium, Kisumu 12pm)

Wadadia FC v Bungoma Queens FC (Mumias Sports Complex, Mumias)

Zetech Sparks FC v Kenya Police Bullets FC (Imani Stadium, Kiambu 3pm)



