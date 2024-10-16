Kenyan football legend Austin Oduor dies

Harambee Stars and Gor Mahia legend Austin “Makamu” Oduor is dead.

In a phone interview with Nation Sport on Wednesday from Belgium, Oduor’s brother Mike Okoth confirmed the news.

“I have just received the sad news about the death of Austin and I’m very sad. It is shocking since Austin was not sick. I have sent somebody to his home so that I can know what happened,” said Okoth.

“His death is a big blow to us, it is shocking and I will be waiting to get the details from the person I have sent to his home. May his soul rest in eternal peace,” he added.

He is famed for captaining Gor Mahia in the heroic season of 1987 and leading the team to winning the Nelson Mandela Cup.

He was the father of former Harambee Stars goalkeeper Arnold Origi and uncle of Belgium international Divorck Origi.