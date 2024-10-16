Hello

Kenyan football legend Austin Oduor dies

Football legend Austin Origi Oduor during interview at Makunga village in Kakamega county on April 16, 2023.

Photo credit: Isaac Wale | Nation Media Group

By  Cecil Odongo  &  Victor Otieno

What you need to know:

  • In a phone interview with Nation Sport on Wednesday from Belgium, Oduor’s brother Mike Okoth confirmed the sad news. 
  • “I have just received the sad news about the death of Austin and I’m very sad. It is shocking since Austin was not sick. I have sent somebody to his home so that I can know what happened,” said Okoth who also played for Harambee Stars.

Harambee Stars and Gor Mahia legend Austin “Makamu” Oduor is dead.

In a phone interview with Nation Sport on Wednesday from Belgium, Oduor’s brother Mike Okoth confirmed the news. 

“I have just received the sad news about the death of Austin and I’m very sad. It is shocking since Austin was not sick. I have sent somebody to his home so that I can know what happened,” said Okoth.

“His death is a big blow to us, it is shocking and I will be  waiting to get the details from the person I have sent to his home. May his soul rest in eternal peace,” he added.

He is famed for captaining Gor Mahia in the heroic season of 1987 and leading the team to winning the Nelson Mandela Cup.

He was the father of former Harambee Stars goalkeeper Arnold Origi and uncle of Belgium international Divorck Origi. 

more follows...

In the headlines