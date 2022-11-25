Kenyan fans land in Doha for Qatar Experience

In Doha

Robert Odinga could not hide his excitement upon setting foot in Qatar at a time the country is pulling all stops to stage the most popular sporting event in the world.

The business management graduate, who hails from Homa Bay County, is among an estimated 1.5 million visitors expected to tour this Asian country in the next month.

Most of these tourists are here for the 'Qatar Experience' which includes a glimpse of the football extravaganza that has brought together the best football talents and coaches.

"This is a very developed place," he points out as we settle down at the lobby of the Al Khareyej apartments, in the outskirts of Doha.

This in reference to the ultra modern Hamad International Airport which is now handling an estimated 300,000 passengers a day.

None of these visitors gets to interface with an immigration official unless its absolutely necessary.

All you need is to scan your passport through the metal barriers and use your Hayya Card, a mobile phone application, to solve any problem - real or imaginable - that comes your way.

"It's very clean and organised and the traffic flows so smoothly. The leadership of this place is serious about service delivery."

Doha is littered with several high rise buildings and highways that would make even the most advanced African city appear like a modern village.

A self-employed and open-minded chap, Odinga, also an ardent football fan, gambled his way to winning this trip courtesy of OdiBets.

"I am a football fan who loves taking risks," he says.

A mobile money agent based at Shauri Yako suburbs in Homa Bay, Odinga placed multiple Sh99 bets on the gaming firm's online platform until he received a call from an unusual number earlier this week.

The caller, an employee of OdiBets, asked him to prepare for his first ever international trip.

"I was very excited but cautious because my friends suggested it could be a scam. I've asked my mother to manage my shop in my absence. This is an opportunity I cannot afford to miss."

"The ability to be able to give someone a lifetime opportunity is a big thing for us," adds Dedan Mungai, OdiBets Managing Director.

"The excitement and life-changing opportunity we offer Kenyans is what makes us different. I am sure these fans will carry home lessons that will make them better people."