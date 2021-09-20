Kenya thrash Somalia to finish ninth in Deaf Games

Kenya's goalkeeper Thor Mwai (left) vies with Sarr Allassane of Senegal

Kenya's goalkeeper Thor Mwai (left) vies with Sarr Allassane of Senegal during their Africa Deaflympics qualifying match at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on September 11, 2021.


Photo credit: Pool

By  Agnes Makhandia

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Kipkirui stepped up to send the Somali goalkeeper Iman Clraxinan the wrong way and give a Kenya 2-0 lead, before Mweu further extended the hosts lead in the 36th minute.
  • In the second half, Kenya were at it again with Yahye scoring in the 61st minute. Somali grew in the game and pressed their opponents, their efforts paid off when Siyad scored in the 65th minute.

Kenya deaf men's football team defeated Somalia 5-2 to finish ninth in the ongoing Deaflympics Ball Games Qualifiers at the Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi Monday.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.