Kenya thrash Somalia to finish ninth in Deaf Games

Kenya deaf men's football team defeated Somalia 5-2 to finish ninth in the ongoing Deaflympics Ball Games Qualifiers at the Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi Monday.

Kenya scored through Kennedy Kilonzo (14),Phillip Kirui (25), Muinde Mweu (36), Bashir Yahye (61) and Gasper Asituha (82).

Ahmed Siyad scored a brace in the 76th and 85th minutes for the visitors who finished 10th.

The home team had been bundled out of the event last week after they lost to Mali 3-2 and Senegal 3-1 in the matches that were played at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.

The result left the side coached by Ben Omukuba pegged bottom in pool "A" to set up a date with Somali.

Kenyan coach Ben Omukuba stated that despite the team posting dismal performances, the future of the players is bright.

"I'm glad that the players showed up today and recorded a good result. We begun the tournament on a poor note and lost the matches that could have propelled us into the quaterfinals. But that a side,I believe individual players have capabilities to perform well going forward. It's sad we won't represent the continent in the next year's Deaflympics in Brazil, but that's the nature of the sport," said the tactician.

Somali coach Mohammed Mahmoud said his side had picked the much needed exposure and experience after coming up against well established teams like Egypt.Gabon will play Libya Tuesday for position 7 and 8.

A composed Kenyan side dominated the game from the first whistle compared to the initial matches where they were scrappy.

Kilonzo notched home from close range in the 14th minute to put the home team ahead. Kenya extended their lead in the 25th minute when marauding striker Kevin Njagi was brought down.

Kipkirui stepped up to send the Somali goalkeeper Iman Clraxinan the wrong way and give a Kenya 2-0 lead, before Mweu further extended the hosts lead in the 36th minute.