Kenya’s Junior Starlets start Fifa U-17 World Cup adventure

Kenya’s Junior Starlets will make their Fifa Under-17 Women’s World Cup debut Thursday when they face England in a Group 'C' opening fixture in the Dominican Republic.

The historic match, at least from the perspective of Kenyans, will kick off at 7pm local time (2am Friday, Kenyan time) at Estadio Cibao Stadium in Santiago, starting 7pm local time.

The U-17 World Cup kicked off Wednesday with Africa's' representative Nigeria taking on New Zealand in a Group 'A' clash at Estadio Cibao in Santiago de los Caballeros.

Defending champions Spain faced off with USA in Group 'B' encounter at Félix Sánchez Olympic Stadium in Santo Domingo at the same time. Starlets had a feel of the 66 years old Estadio Cibao (Cibao in Dominican means, rocky land) on Tuesday evening.

The 18,077-seater Stadium is the largest baseball stadium in the Dominican and hosts the home games of the Águilas Cibaeñas in the Dominican Winter Baseball League.

Additionally, it is sometimes referred to as Cibao FC Stadium due to its use for football matches. While Africa’s other representatives Nigeria and Zambia have experience at this level, Kenya will be making their first appearance.

They are under CAF B licensed coach Mildred Cheche, who showed here mettle in the African qualifiers. Cheche believes that this is a moment to shine on the global stage. No changes are expected in the Kenyan line-up against England.

Goalkeeper Velma Abwire of Madira Girls High School in Vihiga County, should start between the posts. Captain Elizabeth Ochaka will hold the backline that has Christine Adhiambo (Nyakach Girls), Kimberly Akinyi (Madira Girls) and Lorine Ilavonga (Wiyeta Girls, Trans Nzoia County).

The midfield will likely feature Rebbeca Odato (Dagoretti Mixed), Halima Imbachi (Butere Girls), and Velma Awuor (Nyakach Girls).

The attacking duo of Joan Ogola (St Maurice Mwira), Valarie Nekesa, (Madira Girls) and Marion Serenge (Archbishop Njenga Girls) have shown good form and should thrive in the Caribbean.

England on the other hand, is a vastly experienced side with all their 21 players playing professional football in Europe.

