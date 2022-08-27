Kenya Police, Rayon Sports friendly off over Fifa suspension

In Kigali, Rwanda

The much-anticipated preseason friendly match between Kenya Police FC and Rwandan giants Rayon Sports was called off at the 11th hour to the shock of both parties.

Kenya Police FC CEO Chris Oguso told Nation Sport that the match, which was scheduled to kick off at 7pm Kenyan time (6pm Kigali time) at the Nyamirambo Stadium in Kigali, was called off owing to the Fifa suspension that Kenya is serving.

"We had scheduled to play a friendly match against Rayon Sports of Rwanda National League but it won't be played as earlier communicated. As we all know, Kenya is under a Fifa suspension and we have to adhere to that until everything is solved," Oguso said.

"Fifa referees that were officiate the game have to get permission from the federation and they could not because Kenya is under suspension."

"We had planned to do our pre-season in Rwanda for 10 days. We will be here until the days are over," added Oguso.

Oguso said the suspension is affecting the growth of football in Kenya.

"The fans had paid to watch the game but unfortunately they will not go to the stadium. As Police FC, we are law abiding citizens and have to follow the rules. I plead with the national government to intervene, the suspension is killing our football."

Police arrived in Kigali Rwanda on Thursday for a pre-season camp and are training at Kigali Stadium ahead of the 2022/23 Football Kenya Federation Premier League season.