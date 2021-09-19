Kenya Police promoted to FKF-PL

Erick Kipkirui

Kenya Police's Erick Kipkirui is tackled by Vihiga United's Isaac Otieno during their play-off match at Utalii grounds on September 19, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  John Ashihundu

Sports Writer, Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • They will be making their debut in the top-flight and join National Super League winners FC Talanta and second-placed Vihiga Bullets.
  • Vihiga will now drop the second-tier league having escaped relegation in the 2019-20 season after winning the play-off against Kisumu All Stars.

Kenya Police Sunday beat Vihiga United 1-0 at Utalii grounds, and 2-1 on aggregate to gain promotion to next season's Football Kenya Federation Premier League 

