Kenya Police promoted to FKF-PL
- They will be making their debut in the top-flight and join National Super League winners FC Talanta and second-placed Vihiga Bullets.
- Vihiga will now drop the second-tier league having escaped relegation in the 2019-20 season after winning the play-off against Kisumu All Stars.
Kenya Police Sunday beat Vihiga United 1-0 at Utalii grounds, and 2-1 on aggregate to gain promotion to next season's Football Kenya Federation Premier League
