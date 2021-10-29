Nyayo, Kasarani 'unfit to host continental matches'

Harambee Starlets players celebrate a goal during their 2022 Africa Women's Cup of Nations qualifiers against South Sudan At the Nyayo National Stadium on October 20, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group
By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

  • The Confederation of African Football has declared Nyayo National Stadium as unsuitable to host continental matches.

Local football giants Gor Mahia and Tusker could play their upcoming continental home fixtures outside Kenya.

