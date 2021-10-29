Nyayo, Kasarani 'unfit to host continental matches'

Local football giants Gor Mahia and Tusker could play their upcoming continental home fixtures outside Kenya.

The Confederation of African Football has declared Nyayo National Stadium as unsuitable to host continental matches.

“Kindly note that in accordance with the CAF Stadium inspection and approval procedure, a final stadium approval by CAF will only be granted if the points raised are correctly resolved in the coming period and a new CAF inspection confirms this,” CAF in a letter to Football Kenya Federation dated October 17.

Kenya’s other major sporting facility, Moi International Sports Centre, is also banned by CAF from hosting international matches because it has not met minimum requirements to do so.

MISC specifically has a very poor playing surface and also lacks a media tribunal. Nyayo Stadium on the other hand does not have a media tribunal and lacks floodlights.

“Upon conclusion of the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 matchday 5 and 6, the stadium will only be approved for any subsequent CAF international senior national teams matches and other CAF men’s interclubs competitions subject to the implementation of all the CAF remarks,” said CAF.

Tusker will face CS Sfaxien of Tunisia while Gor Mahia will battle AS Otoho d’Oyo of Congo in their Confederation Cup second round matches between November 28 and December 4.

Curiously, the government undertook thorough renovations of Nyayo National Stadium from 2017 until September last year when the reworked facility was opened by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

MISC has undergone two major refurbishments since it was opened in 1987 in time to host the All Africa Games.

Apart from Harambee Stars matches, Nyayo Stadium has hosted Confederation Cup and Champions League matches, and Harambee Starlets’ African Women Cup of Nations qualifiers.

South Sudan played their AWCON qualifier against Kenya at Nyayo Stadium.

Unlike, MISC Kasarani which has been hosting league matches, the stadiums management board has not allowed local football to played at Nyayo Stadium.