Retired Amonde relishing action in Samurai colours

Safari Sevens

Uganda Sevens players training at  Rugby Football Union of East Africa grounds on October 28, 2021 ahead of this weekend’s Safari Sevens at Nyayo National Stadium.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Geoffrey Anene

What you need to know:

  • Ex-Kenya Sevens captain and his former teammate Injera will lead the international invitational side at Nyayo

Former Kenya Sevens captain Andrew Amonde is delighted the Safari Sevens is back after a one year absence and even though he announced his international retirement he will be in the thick of things this weekend at Nyayo Stadium in Nairobi.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.