Kenya lacks creative players, says straight-talking Firat

Harambee Stars coach Engin Firat has said that Kenya lacks enough creative footballers, but promised that the national team will be raring to go when the 2026 World Cup qualifiers start in November.

At the same time, the Turk regretted that he was the only person relied upon to organise friendly matches for Kenya.

He also complained he had not been paid his salary which had put him in trouble with his family.

Harambee Stars concluded the September international break on a disappointing note after they were upset by 1-0 by Bright Stars of South Sudan in a friendly match held at Moi International Sports Centre (MISC), Kasarani on Tuesday.

Bright Stars striker Tito Okello capitalised on a defensive lapse by Joseph Okumu to score the match’s lone goal on two minutes. Kenya headed into the encounter, looking to build on their impressive 2-1 win over Qatar in Doha last Thursday.

“The reality is that Kenyan football is missing a lot of creative players and players who are really strong in one-on-one situations,” said Firat after the match against Bright Stars.

“We are lacking creativity especially if we play at home. There can sometimes be problems with rivals like South Sudan who play very deep with very strong defenders. It is for me to see, think about matches and what I have to change.”

Kenya are in Group “F” of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers alongside Seychelles, Burundi, Gambia, Gabon, and Côte d’Ivoire.

Harambee Stars will start their campaign with away matches against Gabon and Seychelles on November 13 and 19 respectively. The qualifiers will thereafter take a break until June 2024. Kenya has never qualified for the World Cup.

Regarding his approach of having three forwards in Masud Juma, Elvis Rupia and captain Michael Olunga play at the same time, Firat explained that it was because Kenya lacked quality wingers.

The trio played together in the match against Qatar and South Sudan.

“We have a problem in the flanks in Kenyan football compared to international football,” observed the Turkish coach.

The Turk said that he will try to organise another quality friendly match for Harambee Stars before the start of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

“It cannot be that everything is on my shoulders. I organised the friendly match against Iran on phone but for Qatar, you cannot organise by phone, they will not take you seriously. I took our team manager and one more friend there and we met the general secretary. It is always me but I never get any salary and I pay even from my pocket," he lamented.

“Thank God, I have no problem surviving. But I have a problem explaining to my family why I am always away from them yet I don’t get any money. I have a problem explaining to them why I spend my money and time not on them."

The coach has not been paid since November last year with Sports CS Ababu Namwamba at the weekend telling Nation Sport that it is because Football Kenya Federation (FKF) has not furnished his Ministry with his contract.

The federation has however declined to give details of Firat’s contract.