'Troubled' Engin Firat laments frustrations at Harambee Stars

Harambee Stars coach Engin Firat is a troubled man both on and off the pitch.

Apart from facing criticism from Kenyans over his tactical acumen after a series of poor performances under him, the Turk has revealed that he is in trouble with his family.

Why?

Why is he still in a job where he never gets paid?

“Thank God, I have no problem surviving. But I have a problem explaining to my family why I am always away from them yet I don’t get any money. I have a problem explaining to them why I spend my money and time and not on them,” lamented Firat after Harambee Stars suffered a shock 1-0 loss to Bright Stars of South Sudan in a friendly match at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on Tuesday.

Firat said that despite not being paid his salary, he still sacrifices to use his own money on administrative matters concerning the team.

"“I feel a little bit a lot to be honest because it cannot be that everything is on my shoulders...I organised the friendly match against Iran on the phone but for Qatar, you cannot organise by phone, they will not take you seriously. I took our team manager and one more friend there and we met the general secretary. It is always me, I never get any salary and pay even from my pocket," he lamented.

On why he is still on the job despite all the frustrations, Firat said: “This is the same question my wife asks me every day…The only point is the boys. These boys deserve it, they want too much, they want to learn, they want to make the next step and show something. I’m in love with the boys, that is it, nothing else.”

He had on September 4 complained over not being paid his salary, with a source at Football Kenya Federation (FKF), who requested anonymity, telling Nation Sport that he has not been paid his wages since November last year.

“For salaries, I will answer like this, there is nobody in Kenyan football who makes more sacrifices than me. Of course, nothing is paid,” said the coach.

Responding to Nation Sport queries at the weekend on why the coach has not been for 10 months, Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba said it is because FKF have not given the Sports ministry his contract.

“Harambee Stars Coach Mr. Engin Firat was hired by the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) several years ago. Because the government was neither consulted nor involved in his hiring, we are not in possession of any record for reference,” said the CS.

“When we came to office 10 months ago, we asked for a copy of his contract to understand the terms of his engagement and the attendant obligations. We await FKF to furnish the Ministry with the contract and other requisite details. As you know, government works with paper-trailed procedures and processes. Meanwhile, we have given assurance of support,” he added.

“It's true the coach has not been paid, but the federation and the Ministry of Sports continue to engage, with the aim of settling the overdue payables,” said the source.

The loss against Bright Stars was the fourth defeat Firat has suffered in the nine matches he has been in charge of Harambee Stars.

Under him, Kenya lost 6-0 on aggregate to Mali in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, drew 1-1 with Uganda in the same competition in Nairobi, and lost 2-1 and 1-0 in friendly matches against Iran in Tehran and Mauritius respectively.

His wins with the team include; a 2-1 romp over hosts Qatar last Thursday and Rwanda in a 2022 World Cup qualifier held in Nairobi in November 2021 and a 1-0 triumph over Pakistan in a friendly match held on June 14, 2023, in Mauritius.