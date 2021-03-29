Kenya end disappointing Afcon qualifiers with Togo win

Kenya's forward Abdallah Hassan (second left) leads teammates in celebrating his equaliser during their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Egypt at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on March 25, 2021.

  • Kenya and Togo have now met seven times with Stars wining thrice, while Togo have bagged two wins and two matches ending in a draw.
  • Then under coach Francis Kimanzi, Kenya started its campaign to qualify for the 2021 Afcon after disappointing show in the last edition held in Egypt by getting identical 1-1 draws away to Egypt and  at home to Togo in November 2019.

Bandari midfielder Abdallah 'Mapengo' Hassan bagged his second goal for the national team as Harambee Stars wrapped up their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers with a 2-1 win against hosts Togo at the State de Kegue stadium on Monday evening.

