Kenya Academy of Sports set to secure Spanish connection

In Barcelona, Spain

Kenya Academy of Sports will partner with Spain-based Nastic Sports Academy (NSA) to develop talent in Kenya.

The deal was expected to be sealed on Tuesday evening, at Nastic Stadium in Taragona, Barcelona in Spain.

Speaking at Jilou Stadium in Barcelona, on Monday evening, Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba said the collaboration will include coaches training, player scouting and infrastructural development in Kenya ahead of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

“My main reason for travelling to Spain is to oversee the signing of the deal. With this initiative, we are offering opportunities for talented young people from all over Kenya to improve their skills in different sports and creative activities, ultimately turning their talents into sustainable livelihoods,” said Namwamba.

Nastic has been hosting the Talanta Hela under-19 boys and girls teams at a training camp in Barcelona over the last 10 days.

The Talanta Hela teams took part in the Costa Daurada Cup, with the Kenyan boys team winning the male’s tournament while the female counterparts finished runners-up in their tourney.

“Bringing the youngsters to Spain is an opportunity for them to start understanding football from different perspectives. They have mentioned to me that this is possibly the best exposure they have had in their young careers. This is just the beginning and we have a lot more to come,” added Namwamba.

The academy has 23 Kenyan footballers, notably, Tyrone Njoroge, Aldrine Kibet (strikers), Nuaym Naseeb, Alvin Kasavuli, Ezekiel Nguwa, Craig Muhindi (midfielders) and Amos Wanjala and Ismail Odhiambo Alal (defenders).

The academy has student population of 163 from around the world who have received football scholarships. In addition to football, the academy offers paddle tennis and karting training.

The Talanta Hela teams are expected return to Kenya on Wednesday night.