Kenneth Muguna out of Kenya's Afcon qualifier against Togo

Egypt midfielder Mohamed Magdy (left) vies for the ball with Kenya's midfielders Keneth Muguna (centre) and Anthony Okumu during their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on March 25, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Victor Otieno

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • He exuded confidence that the team will perform well in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers where they have been pooled alongside Uganda, Rwanda and Mali in Group E.

Harambee Stars have been dealt a major blow ahead of their final 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) Group G tie with Togo in Lome on Monday after midfielder Kenneth Muguna picked an injury.

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. Verstappen claims pole for season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix

  2. History making Wakhu a silver lining in tough European Tour

  3. Regional judo development centre, World Grand Slam set for Nairobi

  4. Cricket legend decries suspension of sports

  5. Harambee Stars seek redemption against Togo

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.