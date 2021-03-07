KCB down Gor Mahia at Kasarani

KCB players celebrate their goal against Gor Mahia during their Footba Kenya Federation Premier League match at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on March 7, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Victor Otieno

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • KCB should have gone a goal down in the 69th minute after subsitute Tito Okello's glancing header after connecting to a delivery from the left flew over the bar narrowly.
  • Simiyu punished Gor for the missed chances when he connected to an inviting cross to beat Oluoch with a low shot from close range. Miheso should have cancelled the effort in the 82nd minute, but Adika saved his shot. Omondi sealed the bankers' victory in the 85th minute from the spot after goalkeeper Oluoch fouled him inside the box.

Hosts Gor Mahia Sunday suffered another setback in their quest to defend their Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) title after they lost 2-0 to KCB at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani in Nairobi.

