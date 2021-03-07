KCB down Gor Mahia at Kasarani

Hosts Gor Mahia Sunday suffered another setback in their quest to defend their Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) title after they lost 2-0 to KCB at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani in Nairobi.

Second-half substitute David Simiyu and Victor Omondi scored the goals to pile more pressure on the 19-time Kenyan champions.

The win, which was KCB's first after they lost their last three matches, saw them reclaim second spot on the log with 29 ponts, six behind leaders Tusker, while Gor drop to 13th on 16 points. While KCB have played 14 matches, Gor have played 12.

KCB attacked in the second minute through striker Henry Onyango, whose header inside the box after connecting to a free-kick from the right, was well dealt with by Gor goalkeeper Bonface Oluoch.

Gor's first meaninful chance arrived in the 10th minute when Samuel Onyango cut into the visitors box from the right, but his cross, which was intended for Brazilian Wilson Silva, was intercepted by midfield maestro Michael Mutinda.

Two minutes later, KCB were lucky not to fall behind after an unmarked Kenneth Muguna's header from inside the box missed the target.

KCB's David Ambulu (right) is tackled by Gor Mahia's Samuel Onyango during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Moi international Sports Centre, Kasarani on March 7, 2021. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

The next meaningful attempt arrived in the 25th minute when KCB were awarded a free-kick on the left, just inches away from the box, but David Ambulu's delivery did not yield much.

Derrick Otanga wasted KCB's best chance to take the lead in the 42nd minute when he directed his shot into the direction of goalkeeper Oluoch after Simon Munala found him with a cross from the right.

Gor coach Vaz Pinto made a double change at the restart with Clifton Miheso and Abdul Karim taking the places of John Macharia and Alpha Onyango respectively.

The change looked to be paying off as Gor improved and in the 51st minute, KCB goalkeeper Gabriel Andika made a brilliant save to deny Samuel Onyango, who had sent a powerful drive from the edge of the box. KCB coach Zedekiah Otieno made a change moments later, Vincent Wasambo coming in for Brian Ndegwa.

KCB should have gone a goal down in the 69th minute after subsitute Tito Okello's glancing header after connecting to a delivery from the left flew over the bar narrowly.