Kakamega Homeboyz edge Mathare United

Kakamega Homeobyz's Sylvester Owino (left) celebrates his goal against Mathare United with teammates during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Kasarani on March 7, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group
By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Their search for equaliser continued as Kago combined well with Lual on the left and released Daniel Otieno, but he shot wide in the 75th minute.
  • The last quarter of the match saw the visitors happy to sit back to protect their lead and they held on for the three points.

Kakamega Homeboyz ended their three-match winless streak after edging out former champions Mathare United 2-1 in a Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani Annex Sunday.

