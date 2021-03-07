Kakamega Homeboyz edge Mathare United

Kakamega Homeboyz ended their three-match winless streak after edging out former champions Mathare United 2-1 in a Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani Annex Sunday.

Striker Chris Masinza scored from the spot in the sixth minute and centre back Silvester Owino added the second in the 22nd minute to ensure the visitors bagged the maximum points.

Tyson Otieno netted the lone goal for Mathare United in the 43rd minute also through a penalty after Danson Kago was brought down inside the box.

Homeboyz had drawn 1-1 with Zoo Kericho on February 24, before losing to AFC Leopards and Gor Mahia by identical 2-1 scorelines on February 24 and March 3 respectively.

Mathare United have only won twice so far this season, beating bottom placed Zoo Kericho 2-0 on January 18 and Nzoia Sugar 1-0 on February 8.

Homeboyz coach Nicholas Muyoti was elated to bounce back to winning ways, saying it gives his side confidence heading into other matches.

"We have won but our defence still has issues and this calls for a lot of work during training sessions. This win is good for us and we now have to build on it in our coming matches," said Muyoti.

Mathare United tactician Salim Ali rued his side's missed chances, but said the playing unit recorded some improvements from their midweek 2-0 defeat against Nairobi City Stars.

"We conceded early in the game and that worked to our disadvantage in the game. However, there were some improvements and we have lost, though we missed to convert many chances," said Ali.

Mathare almost took the lead in the second minute through Dani Lual, who side netted from close range after a low cross from winger Danson Kago.

Homeboyz got their goal through a spot kick taken by Masinza after Lennox Ogutu handled the ball from Ali Bhai's long pass.

Mathare United continued to press for the equaliser with the combination of Kago and John Mwangi giving Homeboyz defenders a hard time.

Defender Silvester Owino added the second goal for Homeboyz tapping in from close range past David Okello after a mix up in the Mathare United defence.

Mathare United reduced the deficit in the 43rd minute through a well taken penalty by Tyson Otieno after Collins Odhiambo brought down Kago inside the box as the latter was just about to unleash shot.

At the restart, Muyoti made a double change bringing on Stephen Opuku and Robert Arrot for Stephen Wakhanya and Stephen Etyang' to reinforce the team's attack.

On the other hand, Mathare United made their first change in the 53rd minute with Daniel Otieno replacing Alphonce Ndonye.

The Slum Boys almost levelled at the hour mark when Otieno raced past two Homeboyz defenders and picked out an unmarked Mwangi, but the striker shot straight at the hands of custodian Godfrey Oputi.

Their search for equaliser continued as Kago combined well with Lual on the left and released Daniel Otieno, but he shot wide in the 75th minute.