Kasumba's strike sails Bandari over Mathare

Bandari edged out Mathare United 1-0 in a closely contested Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) match at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani annex on Tuesday.

Umar Kasumba's goal in the 15th minute proved to be the difference.

Mathare United interim coach Sam Koko said they lost to a better team.

"They (Bandari) were well prepared and were superior tactically. It's back to the drawing board for us, we shall come back stronger," said Koko.

Bandari coach Anthony Kimani expressed his delight at the win.

"Today, we won against a great team in Mathare. The boys played well, but we need a few patches here and there," noted Kimani.

Both teams started strongly and created chances on either end.

In the third minute, Mathare United's Elijah Mwanzia came close to scoring, but his long-range effort hit the upright.

Minutes later, Bandari FC's Umar Kasumba also had a chance to give the visitors the lead, but his close-range effort went wide.

It was Bandari who got the breakthrough in the 15th minute through Kasumba's brilliant strike.

In the second half, Mathare United came back stronger, but the Bandari defence held on to secure the away win.