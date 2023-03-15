NSL: Shabana go seven points clear

Mombasa Elite Wednesday edged arch-rivals Mwatate United 2-1 in a Coastal affair duel played at Mbaraki Sports Club, while Shabana opened a seven-point point lead after the mid-week National Super League matches.

The league leaders beat hosts Mully Children’s Home (MCF) 1-0 at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.

At Mbaraki, Elite took the lead in the 21st minute courtesy of a powerful header by Amubwombe Sheriff who pounced on a rebound from a corner kick.

Mwatate mounted a spirited comeback in the second half and were rewarded in the 76th minute from a penalty kick converted by Kelvin Emmanuel.

Their joy was short-lived as David Oduor scored a penalty moment later after Brian Soita handled in the box.

Mwatate United head coach Mark Asa expressed his satisfaction with his team’s performance despite the loss, attributing it to fatigue from a congested fixture schedule.

His Elite counterpart Patrick Nyale acknowledged the win, but said they have to improve ahead of their next match away to Naivas.

Wycliffe Nthata scored the lone goal for Shabana in the 34th minute.

“I am glad we won away. I am not looking at the title yet. I want to concentrate on maintain a winning culture as we plan for future fixtures,” said a delighted Shabana coach Sammy Okoth.

Shabana are top with 32 points, seven ahead of Gusii FC, while Murang’a Seal and Kibera Black Stars are tied on 25 and Mara Sugar are fifth.

At Shamu Grounds, Naivas beat hosts SS Assad 2-1, while Murang’a Seal were held to barren draw by visiting Kibera Black Stars at St Sebastian Park.

Murang’a Seal came into the match on the back of a 4-1 win against Coastal Heroes, while Black Stars were still recovering from a 2-0 defeat in the hands of Darajani Gogo in their last assignment.

Black Stars started on a high note as Baron Ochieng’s header rasped against the woodwork in what was the most remarkable piece of action in the first half.

Both sides created equal scoring opportunities in the second half, but none was lucky to convert them.

Seal coach Vincent Nyaberi attributed the results to bad luck.

“We played very well, dominating possession but failed to convert many several we created. Our opponents did not create any real threat except the long passes to the box, which were occasional,” said Nyaberi.

His Kibera Black Stars counterpart Evans Ogutu bemoaned the missed opportunities

“We played well only that we were unlucky but I am impressed with the boys since they really pushed to get a winner but the efforts proved fruitless” Ogutu said.

Wednesday results

Mombasa Elite 2 Mwatate United 1

MCF 0 Shabana 1

SS Assad 1 Naivas 2

Darajani Gogo 3 Gusii 0

Murang’a Seal 0 Kibera Black Stars 0

Vihiga United 1 Mara Sugar 1