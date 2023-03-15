Nation FC shine as Red Bull launch four-a-side contest

Red Bull Kenya has introduced a new football tournament — the Red Bull Four 2 Score — a four-a-side competition that aims to bring together footballers to showcase their skills and compete against each other.

The intensive format compels players to showcase their best small-field football skills in 10-minute rounds with no half time breaks, no stoppage time and no goalkeeper.

In addition, goals scored during the first and last-minute count as double, so the teams will be looking to score when it matters the most.

The tournament is open to both male and female players between 18 and 35 years and will have three tournament qualifiers in Nairobi at the Simba Club (March 26), University of Nairobi (April 22) and St. Mary’s School (May 3).

The national finals will be held on May 13 at a venue yet to be confirmed.

The winners of the tournament will get an all-expenses paid trip to Leipzig, Germany — home to RB Leipzig — to represent Kenya at the World Finals alongside 29 other countries.

Nation Media Group’s Nation FC hammered KASS FM 3-1 in the final of a media tournament held to launch the Red Bull Four 2 Score in Nairobi last weekend.