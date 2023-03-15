FKF-PL: Gor Mahia, KCB clash in high-stakes match

Leaders Gor Mahia will be on a revenge mission when they face second-placed KCB in the top-of- the-table Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) clash on Friday at Moi International Sports Center, Kasarani.

KCB inflicted Gor Mahia's first loss of the season when they edged them by a solitary goal at Nyayo National Stadium on January 4. Seven other matches will be on the cards on Thursday afternoon as the league enters Round 19.

Defending champions Tusker face Ulinzi Stars at Ulinzi Sports Complex in Lang'ata Barracks. Kenya Police and Nzoia Sugar, who are tied on 34 points, will battle for maximum points at Sudi Stadium in Bungoma County.

Twelve time champions AFC Leopards, who saw their 10 match unbeaten record ended by Mathare United last weekend, face a rejuvenated Posta Rangers at Nyayo National Stadium.

While Gor lead the log on 41 points, KCB are second on 36 points both having played 19 matches. Tusker and Kenya Police are third and fourth on 35 points and 34 points respectively with a game in hand.

KCB's Kennedy Owino, who has bagged eight goals this season, sealed the maximum points for the bankers in their first leg clash with K'Ogalo.

Head-to-head record in the past six matches puts both teams at par. Gor and KCB both have won twice each, while the two other ties have ended in a barren draw.

Apart from KCB, the only other loss K'Ogalo have suffered was 2-1 defeat to Mathare United on March 1, 2023.

Gor Mahia coach Johnathan McKinstry said KCB will be a tough opponent, but is optimistic they will avenge their first leg loss.

“We have a lean squad in the league but we have always fought on the pitch. Any team playing Gor Mahia gives its best and since they defeated us in the first leg, we have to keep our focus and turn the tables on them,” said McKinstry.

KCB assistant coach Godfrey Oduor is confident they can complete the double over K’Ogalo

“Facing Gor Mahia is always tough, but we take it as any other game where we are aiming to win. Even though our form has been down, that is football and we are working to rectify the weak areas,” said Oduor.

Gor's red-hot striker Benson Omala, who leads the scoring charts with 19 goals, should be available for Friday's clash despite being stretched off in the 1-0 win over Bidco United on Sunday.

The bankers lost 2-1 to Kariobangi Sharks last weekend. Will Kenya Police be the first side to end Nzoia Sugar's unbeaten run at home? Despite their good home form, Nzoia have not won in their last four matches

Their last victory was a 3-1 win over Kariobangi Sharks 3-1 on February 8 at Kasarani Annex.

The cane cutters have not beaten Police in their past two meetings, with the law enforcers winning once,while the other encounter ended in a draw.

Leopards lost to Posta Rangers 1-0 in the first leg and will also be fighting to bounce back after a shock 1-0 loss to Mathare United.

Ingwe will be without play-maker Musa Oundo, Kacyi Odhiambo and Lewis Bandi, who also missed the Mathare defeat due to injury.

Leopards are sixth on the log on 32 points, while Rangers 11th on 25 points.

Fixtures (All kick offs at 3pm unless stated)

Thursday

Ulinzi Stars v Tusker (Ulinzi Sports Complex)

Wazito v Nairobi City Stars (Muhoroni)

Nzoia Sugar v Kenya Police (Sudi Stadium)

Sofapaka v Kakamega Homeboyz (Kasarani Annex 3.15pm)

Mathare United v Bandari (Kasarani Annex 1pm)

Posta Rangers v AFC Leopards (Nyayo)

Vihiga Bullets v Kariobangi Sharks (Bukhungu)

Friday