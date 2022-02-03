Kakamega County promise to educate Isaac Juma's children 

Isaac Juma

Isaac Juma dances to the tunes of Kenya Police Band during Mashujaa Day celebrations at Afraha Stadium, Nakuru, on October 20, 2015. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  John Ashihundu

Sports Writer, Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The County governor, Wycliffe Oparanya noted that his administration will also clear school fees for Juma’s three children who are in secondary school
  • Fernandes Barasa, who has declared interest in the Kakamega gubernatorial seat on the ODM ticket, had made a similar offer to educate Juma’s children when he visited the family last week
  • Renowned football fan Jared Otieno Obonyo, commonly known as Jaro Soja is among key football stakeholders who have appealed to the government to give Juma a befitting send-off

Kakamega County has promised to settle funeral expenses for top Kenyan football fan Isaac Juma who was murdered last week in Mumias over an alleged land dispute.

