Kakamega County promise to educate Isaac Juma's children 

Kakamega County has promised to settle funeral expenses for top Kenyan football fan Isaac Juma who was murdered last week in Mumias over an alleged land dispute.

The County governor, Wycliffe Oparanya noted that his administration will also clear school fees for Juma’s three children who are in secondary school.

Fernandes Barasa, who has declared interest in the Kakamega gubernatorial seat on the ODM ticket, had made a similar offer to educate Juma’s children when he visited the family last week.

“Juma used to advertise my football tournament free of charge. He was my joy and I will miss him a lot,” said the patron of the annual Barasa Foundation Championship that brings together over 1,200 teams in Kakamega County.

Oparanya regretted the death of Juma who was a staunch supporter of the national team Harambee Stars and AFC Leopards, calling on investigative agencies to apprehend those involved in the incident.

“I have known Juma for a long time since I was an official for AFC Leopards. He could travel far places to cheer his team,” said the former Ingwe vice-chairman who between 1992-1999 helped the club win the league title twice among other accolades.

He said several leaders including ODM leader Raila Odinga are set to attend the burial scheduled for February 12 in Mumias, Kakamega.

Renowned football fan Jared Otieno Obonyo, commonly known as Jaro Soja is among key football stakeholders who have appealed to the government to give Juma a befitting send-off.

Jaro Soldier appealed to the government to give Juma a decent send-off, similar to that of Olympian Agnes Tirop in October last year.

“Juma has done a lot for this country for many years, Apart from being the top football fan, he also never missed key athletics and rugby events locally. As a national hero, the government, through the Ministry of Sports should accord him a good send-off, just like they did for Tirop,” said Jaro Soja.

He added: “The government should also build him a proper house before he is buried, because he brought a lot of fame to the country but was living in poverty. They should also ensure all his children get proper education. Mumias Complex should also be renamed Isaac Juma Stadium in his memory.”

He recalled the numerous trips they made with Juma and the passion he had for the national team.