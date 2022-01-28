Isaac Juma

Isaac Juma dances to the tunes of Kenya Police Band during Mashujaa Day celebrations at Afraha Stadium, Nakuru, on October 20, 2015. 

| File | Nation Media Group

Football

Prime

Adieu Juma, heaven has a new sports cheerleader in Isaac Juma

By  ALLAN BULUKU

What you need to know:

  • Kenyans woke up to the news at the wee hours of Thursday morning and an avalanche of condolences from people of all walks of life has descended upon social and mainstream media.
  • To say that Juma loved football – and many other sports too – would be a cruel understatement
  • His support for Harambee Stars also came with rewards and travelled countries with the national team, cheering them whole-heartedly

Isaac Juma, the unofficial Kenyan mascot is no more. His eventful life was brutally cut short by a machete-wielding assailant at his rural home in Bukaya village, Mumias, in Kakamega County on Wednesday night.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.