Mr Isaac Juma and Mr Ben Amimo

Mr Isaac Juma (left) at his best and Mr Ben Amimo, an ardent AFC supporter, at Nyayo National Stadium.

| File

Football

Prime

Jinx or fate? From Isaac Juma to Marola, the tragic end of Kenya’s top football fans

By  Bethuel Oduo

What you need to know:

  • Juma, a popular man and a common sight during AFC Leopards and Harambee Stars matches, was hacked to death by unknown assailants
  • Reunion FC also had a keen fanatic known as Majimbo Otieno, whose death in 1998 could not be explained because he collapsed inside a vehicle parked along Luthuli Avenue
  • The difference between Juma and other super fans is the way he was able to stretch his loyalty beyond AFC Leopards and demonstrated his patriotism towards Harambee Stars

Following the death of Isaac Juma, keen followers of local football are probably asking why some of our most ardent super fans have died mysteriously over the years.

