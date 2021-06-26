Kaizer Chiefs to face Al Ahly in Caf Champions League final

Wydad's Yahya Attiat and Walid El Karti vie with Kaizer Chiefs’ Nkosingiphile Ngcobo

Wydad Casablanca's Yahya Attiat Allah (left) and captain Walid El Karti (right) vie for the ball with Kaizer Chiefs’ Nkosingiphile Ngcobo during their Caf Champions League second leg semi-final match at the FNB Stadium on June 26, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Phill Magakoe | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Chiefs won the semi-final 1-0 on aggregate after a shock first-leg victory in north Africa last weekend through a goal from Serbian Samir Nurkovic
  • In the July 17 final in Casablanca, Chiefs will face title-holders Al Ahly of Egypt, who beat 10-man Esperance of Tunisia 3-0 in Cairo to complete a 4-0 overall victory after winning 1-0 away
  • Chiefs have reached the final of the marquee African club competition at the sixth attempt after never going past the second round previously

Johannesburg

