Fans, police clash as Ahly edge Esperance, Chiefs shock Wydad

Esperance fans cheer their team against Al Ahly

Fans of Esperance Sportive de Tunis light up flares as they cheer for their team during the first leg CAF Champions League semi-final match against Egypt's al-Ahly at the Olympic Stadium in Rades on the eastern outskirts of Tunisia's capital Tunis on June 19, 2021.

Photo credit: Fethi Belaid | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The other semi-final first leg produced a shock result with Serbian Samir Nurkovic netting on 35 minutes to give Kaizer Chiefs of South Africa a 1-0 win at Wydad Casablanca of Morocco
  • It was the seventh time the Egyptian Red Devils have beaten the Tunisian Blood and Gold in 19 meetings in the marquee African club competition with eight drawn
  • Chiefs hope to become the third South African winners of the competition after Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns

